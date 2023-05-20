Royals vs. White Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jordan Lyles will be on the mound for the Kansas City Royals when they take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
The favored White Sox have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +150. The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).
Royals vs. White Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|White Sox
|-185
|+150
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-6.
- When it comes to the total, the Royals and their foes are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 contests.
- The Royals have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those matchups had a runline.
Discover More About This Game
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have won in 13, or 31%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Kansas City has won four of its 17 games, or 23.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 21 of its 46 games with a total this season.
- The Royals have an against the spread record of 2-1-0 in three games with a line this season.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-17
|8-15
|6-14
|8-17
|12-24
|2-7
