Jamal Murray is a player to watch when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) meet at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game Day: Saturday, May 20

Saturday, May 20 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Nuggets' Last Game

The Lakers were beaten by the Nuggets on Thursday, 108-103. LeBron James scored 22 in a losing effort, while Murray paced the winning squad with 37 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 37 10 5 4 0 6 Nikola Jokic 23 17 12 3 0 0 Michael Porter Jr. 16 7 3 0 0 4

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces the Nuggets in scoring (24.5 points per game), rebounding (11.8) and assists (9.8), shooting 63.2% from the floor. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray gives the Nuggets 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, making 56.4% of his shots from the field.

The Nuggets receive 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Bruce Brown.

Michael Porter Jr. gets the Nuggets 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 33.5 14.5 10.6 1.3 1 1.9 Jamal Murray 27.1 5.5 5.9 1.7 0.2 3.1 Michael Porter Jr. 13.1 7.4 1.6 0.6 0.7 2.5 Aaron Gordon 12.7 5.2 2.4 0.5 0.7 0.7 Bruce Brown 13 4.2 1.8 1.2 0.3 0.8

