Nuggets vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0. The over/under in the matchup is set at 223.5.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-5.5
|223.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 223.5 points in 55 of 82 outings.
- Denver's games this year have had a 228.3-point total on average, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver has a 45-37-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Nuggets have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those contests.
- This season, Denver has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.
- Denver has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|57
|69.5%
|117.2
|233
|116.6
|229.1
|232.1
|Nuggets
|55
|67.1%
|115.8
|233
|112.5
|229.1
|229.9
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- Denver has gone 7-3 over its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have hit the over five times.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Denver has a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than away (.488, 20-21-0).
- The Nuggets average only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers give up (116.6).
- Denver is 30-11 against the spread and 37-4 overall when it scores more than 116.6 points.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|41-41
|9-5
|44-38
|Nuggets
|45-37
|6-2
|38-44
Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Lakers
|Nuggets
|117.2
|115.8
|6
|12
|33-20
|30-11
|36-17
|37-4
|116.6
|112.5
|20
|8
|28-14
|37-19
|28-14
|44-12
