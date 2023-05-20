In Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers will be eyeing a win against Denver Nuggets.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and allow 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.

The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game, 12th in the league, and are allowing 112.5 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 233 points per game, 10 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 229.1 combined points per game, 6.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Denver has covered 44 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 28.5 -105 24.5 Jamal Murray 24.5 -125 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -115 17.4 Aaron Gordon 12.5 -130 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 -130 11.5

