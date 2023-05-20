The Los Angeles Lakers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

ABC

Watch this game on Fubo!

Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: - Nuggets 116 - Lakers 115

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 5.5)

Nuggets (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (223)



The Lakers have been less successful against the spread than the Nuggets this season, putting up an ATS record of 40-39-3, compared to the 44-36-2 mark of the Nuggets.

Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 64.3% of the time. That's less often than Denver covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (75%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Los Angeles does it better (52.4% of the time) than Denver (45.1%).

The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season while the Nuggets have a .476 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (10-11).

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver puts up 115.8 points per game and give up 112.5, ranking them 12th in the NBA on offense and eighth on defense.

With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the NBA.

The Nuggets are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).

Denver takes 36.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.1% of Denver's buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.9% are 2-pointers.

