Player props are available for Luis Robert and Vinnie Pasquantino, among others, when the Chicago White Sox host the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has recorded 45 hits with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 21 runs.

He's slashed .268/.354/.488 on the year.

Pasquantino hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Padres May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Padres May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Padres May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Brewers May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 11 walks and 19 RBI (43 total hits). He has stolen 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .234/.277/.429 so far this year.

Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 17 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 at Padres May. 16 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Padres May. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 14 2-for-5 1 1 3 6 0 at Brewers May. 13 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Michael Kopech Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Kopech Stats

The White Sox will send Michael Kopech (1-4) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

He has two quality starts in eight chances this season.

Kopech has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

Kopech Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros May. 12 4.2 1 2 2 5 6 at Reds May. 7 6.0 8 4 4 2 1 vs. Twins May. 2 6.0 1 1 1 7 5 at Blue Jays Apr. 26 5.0 6 4 4 4 2 at Rays Apr. 21 5.0 6 5 5 9 4

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Robert has 45 hits with 12 doubles, 12 home runs, nine walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .273/.330/.564 slash line on the year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians May. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Guardians May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Astros May. 13 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 17 walks and 31 RBI (40 total hits).

He has a slash line of .237/.323/.414 on the year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Guardians May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 vs. Astros May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

