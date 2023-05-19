When the Chicago White Sox (16-29) and Kansas City Royals (14-31) square of in the series opener at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, May 19, Michael Kopech will get the ball for the White Sox, while the Royals will send Zack Greinke to the mound. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite White Sox (-130). The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Royals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Kopech - CHW (1-4, 5.74 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-4, 5.01 ERA)

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have won eight out of the 15 games, or 53.3%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the White Sox have a 6-5 record (winning 54.5% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 56.5% chance to win.

The White Sox have a 3-3 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (31.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have been victorious 11 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nick Pratto 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+260)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

