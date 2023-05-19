How to Watch the Royals vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Michael Kopech will start for the Chicago White Sox on Friday against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|White Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Royals Player Props
|White Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Royals Odds
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit 44 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Fueled by 135 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 19th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
- Kansas City ranks 24th in the majors with 182 total runs scored this season.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .297.
- The Royals rank 25th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.25 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.448 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zack Greinke (1-4) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Greinke has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/13/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-3
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Adrian Houser
|5/14/2023
|Brewers
|L 9-6
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Colin Rea
|5/15/2023
|Padres
|L 4-0
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Michael Wacha
|5/16/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Seth Lugo
|5/17/2023
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Yu Darvish
|5/19/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Michael Kopech
|5/20/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Lucas Giolito
|5/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Lance Lynn
|5/22/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/23/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/24/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Matthew Boyd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.