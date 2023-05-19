Michael Kopech will start for the Chicago White Sox on Friday against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 44 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Fueled by 135 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 19th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Kansas City ranks 24th in the majors with 182 total runs scored this season.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .297.

The Royals rank 25th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.25 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.448 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Zack Greinke (1-4) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Greinke has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Zack Greinke Adrian Houser 5/14/2023 Brewers L 9-6 Away Jordan Lyles Colin Rea 5/15/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Brad Keller Michael Wacha 5/16/2023 Padres W 5-4 Away Brady Singer Seth Lugo 5/17/2023 Padres W 4-3 Away Carlos Hernandez Yu Darvish 5/19/2023 White Sox - Away Zack Greinke Michael Kopech 5/20/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/21/2023 White Sox - Away Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/22/2023 Tigers - Home Brady Singer Michael Lorenzen 5/23/2023 Tigers - Home - Eduardo Rodríguez 5/24/2023 Tigers - Home Zack Greinke Matthew Boyd

