Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox hit the field against Nick Pratto and the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, at 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the White Sox (-130). The total is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Royals vs. White Sox Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
  • Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-CHI
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
White Sox -130 +105 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

  • The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.
  • The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (31.7%) in those games.
  • Kansas City has a record of 11-27 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
  • The Royals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 21 of its 45 games with a total this season.
  • In three games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 2-1-0 against the spread.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
6-17 8-14 6-14 8-16 12-23 2-7

