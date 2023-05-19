Royals vs. White Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox hit the field against Nick Pratto and the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, at 8:10 PM ET.
The Royals have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the White Sox (-130). The total is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).
Royals vs. White Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|White Sox
|-130
|+105
|9.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.
- The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
Discover More About This Game
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (31.7%) in those games.
- Kansas City has a record of 11-27 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 21 of its 45 games with a total this season.
- In three games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 2-1-0 against the spread.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-17
|8-14
|6-14
|8-16
|12-23
|2-7
