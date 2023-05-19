How to Watch the Lynx vs. Sky Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Lynx will start their 2023 campaign with a matchup against the Chicago Sky on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on The U.
Lynx vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Bally Sports
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Key Stats for Lynx vs. Sky
- Last year, Minnesota scored 82.4 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 81.3 that Chicago allowed.
- When the Lynx totaled more than 81.3 points last season, they went 12-8.
- Last season, Minnesota had a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 43.8% of shots Chicago's opponents knocked down.
- The Lynx had an 11-12 straight-up record in games they shot better than 43.8% from the field.
- Minnesota made 34.8% of its three-point shots last season, 0.8% higher than the 34.0% Chicago allowed opponents to shoot from deep.
- The Lynx assembled a 12-8 record in games last season when the team hit more than 34.0% of their three-point attempts.
- Minnesota and Chicago rebounded at around the same rate, averaging 36.9 and 34.8 boards per game last season, respectively.
