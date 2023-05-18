Jamal Murray and the rest of the Denver Nuggets match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In a 132-126 win over the Lakers (his previous game) Murray produced 31 points, five assists and three steals.

With prop bets available for Murray, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 20.0 25.2 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 5.1 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.3 PRA 35.5 30.1 36.6 PR 29.5 23.9 30.3 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.6



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Lakers

Murray has taken 16.0 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 14.7% and 13.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 17.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.

Murray's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

Allowing 116.6 points per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Lakers have allowed 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Lakers are 15th in the NBA, giving up 25.7 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers have allowed 12.5 makes per game, 18th in the league.

Jamal Murray vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/16/2023 37 31 5 5 4 1 3 1/9/2023 36 34 7 4 5 0 2 12/16/2022 36 23 5 6 2 0 1 10/30/2022 32 21 4 5 3 0 0 10/26/2022 28 13 4 6 1 0 2

