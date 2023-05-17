Yu Darvish will take the mound first for the San Diego Padres on Wednesday against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.

Royals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 43 home runs.

Fueled by 131 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 20th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 178 (four per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.31 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.437 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Carlos Hernandez gets the nod for the Royals and will make his first start of the season.

The 26-year-old righty will start for the first time this campaign after pitching in relief 18 times.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Brewers L 5-1 Away Josh Taylor Corbin Burnes 5/13/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Zack Greinke Adrian Houser 5/14/2023 Brewers L 9-6 Away Jordan Lyles Colin Rea 5/15/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Brad Keller Michael Wacha 5/16/2023 Padres W 5-4 Away Brady Singer Seth Lugo 5/17/2023 Padres - Away Carlos Hernandez Yu Darvish 5/19/2023 White Sox - Away Zack Greinke Michael Kopech 5/20/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/21/2023 White Sox - Away Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/22/2023 Tigers - Home Brady Singer Michael Lorenzen 5/23/2023 Tigers - Home - Eduardo Rodríguez

