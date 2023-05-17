Royals vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Carlos Hernandez will start for the Kansas City Royals in the final of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres and Juan Soto on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
The Padres are -200 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+165). The total is 8.5 runs for this game.
Royals vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSSD
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Padres
|-200
|+165
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-5.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.
- The Royals' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
Discover More About This Game
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (30%) in those games.
- Kansas City has entered 13 games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 2-11 in those contests.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 21 of its 44 games with a total this season.
- The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-17
|7-14
|5-14
|8-16
|11-23
|2-7
