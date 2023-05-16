The Kansas City Royals (12-31) carry a four-game losing streak into a home contest versus the San Diego Padres (20-22), at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Seth Lugo (3-2) to the mound, while Brady Singer (2-4) will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (3-2, 3.18 ERA) vs Singer - KC (2-4, 7.71 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer (2-4 with a 7.71 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season.

In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Over eight games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 7.71 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .294 to opposing hitters.

Singer enters this game with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Singer will try to secure his seventh matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.9 innings per appearance.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Seth Lugo

Lugo (3-2) will take the mound for the Padres, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 33-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 3.18 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .271.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Lugo has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

