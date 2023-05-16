Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (20-22) will match up against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (12-31) at PETCO Park on Tuesday, May 16. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Padres (-200). An 8.5-run total is set for the contest.

Royals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Royals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Padres have gone 6-2 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres have a 1-2 record across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Diego did not combine with its opponents to hit the over on the run total. All 10 had set totals.

The Royals have come away with 11 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won two of 13 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Jackie Bradley Jr. 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+300) Hunter Dozier 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+270)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 24th 4th

