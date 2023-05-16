Tuesday's game that pits the San Diego Padres (20-22) against the Kansas City Royals (12-31) at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on May 16.

The Padres will give the nod to Seth Lugo (3-2, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Brady Singer (2-4, 7.71 ERA).

Royals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: BSSD

Royals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Padres 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have been victorious in 11, or 28.2%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 2-11 when favored by +165 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (173 total, four per game).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.38 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule