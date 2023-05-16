Take a look at the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29), which currently has just one player listed, as the Nuggets prepare for their Western Conference finals game 1 with the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, May 16 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Nuggets are coming off of a 125-100 victory over the Suns in their most recent game on Thursday. In the victory, Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 32 points.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), Mohamed Bamba: Out (Ankle), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets score are just 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers allow (116.6).

When Denver totals more than 116.6 points, it is 37-4.

The Nuggets' offense has been better over their last 10 games, racking up 116.5 points per contest compared to the 115.8 they've averaged this season.

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions (second in the league), while giving up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -6 222.5

