The Denver Nuggets are 6.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under set at 222.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -6.5 222.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver and its opponents have gone over 222.5 combined points in 56 of 82 games this season.
  • Denver has an average point total of 228.3 in its matchups this year, 5.8 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Nuggets have gone 45-37-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
  • This season, Denver has won 27 of its 34 games, or 79.4%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 71.4% chance to win.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 56 68.3% 115.8 233 112.5 229.1 229.9
Lakers 58 70.7% 117.2 233 116.6 229.1 232.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • The Nuggets have hit the over in six of their last 10 outings.
  • Denver has done a better job covering the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it has in road games (20-21-0).
  • The Nuggets score only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers allow (116.6).
  • Denver is 30-11 against the spread and 37-4 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Nuggets and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 17-16 38-44
Lakers 41-41 6-12 44-38

Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights

Nuggets Lakers
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
30-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-20
37-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 36-17
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
37-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-14
44-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-14

