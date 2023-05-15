Monday's contest at PETCO Park has the San Diego Padres (19-22) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (12-30) at 9:40 PM (on May 15). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Padres, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Padres will give the nod to Michael Wacha (3-1, 4.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Brad Keller (3-3, 4.31 ERA).

Royals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: BSSD

BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Royals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Royals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Royals have won in 11, or 28.9%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious one time in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (173 total runs).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.43 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Schedule