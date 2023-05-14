The Milwaukee Brewers (22-17) aim to sweep the Kansas City Royals (12-29) on Sunday at American Family Field, beginning at 2:10 PM ET.

The Brewers will look to Colin Rea (0-3) versus the Royals and Jordan Lyles (0-6).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Royals vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (0-3, 4.94 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-6, 6.02 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles (0-6) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 6.02 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw nine innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

In eight games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.02, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.

Lyles is trying to record his second quality start of the season.

Lyles will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

Rea (0-3) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Wednesday, when he threw two-thirds of an inning, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 32-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 4.94 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .216.

He has earned a quality start one time in five starts this season.

In five starts, Rea has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.5 frames per outing.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.