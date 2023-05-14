William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will play Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals at American Family Field in the final of a three-game series, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 40 home runs.

Kansas City ranks 16th in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 167 (4.1 per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Royals rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.32 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.437 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Lyles (0-6) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in nine innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

Lyles has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 White Sox L 4-2 Home Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/10/2023 White Sox W 9-1 Home Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/11/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Brady Singer Mike Clevinger 5/12/2023 Brewers L 5-1 Away Josh Taylor Corbin Burnes 5/13/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Zack Greinke Adrian Houser 5/14/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Lyles Colin Rea 5/15/2023 Padres - Away Brad Keller Michael Wacha 5/16/2023 Padres - Away Brady Singer Seth Lugo 5/17/2023 Padres - Away - Yu Darvish 5/19/2023 White Sox - Away Zack Greinke Dylan Cease 5/20/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito

