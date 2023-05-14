Royals vs. Brewers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will see Jordan Lyles on the hill for the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Royals have +140 odds to win. A 9.5-run total is set in this matchup.
Royals vs. Brewers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Brewers
|-165
|+140
|9.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-4.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games. Kansas City's last three games have finished below the point total, and the average over/under in that stretch was 8.7.
Explore More About This Game
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have come away with 11 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Kansas City has a record of 2-16, a 11.1% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +140 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 41 games with a total.
- The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-17
|6-12
|5-13
|7-15
|10-21
|2-7
