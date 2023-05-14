Sunday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (22-17) and the Kansas City Royals (12-29) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Brewers coming out on top. Game time is at 2:10 PM on May 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Colin Rea (0-3) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-6) will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Royals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-4.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Royals have been victorious in 11, or 29.7%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Kansas City has won two of 18 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (167 total), Kansas City is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.32) in the majors this season.

