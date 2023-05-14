Sunday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (22-17) and the Kansas City Royals (12-29) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Brewers coming out on top. Game time is at 2:10 PM on May 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Colin Rea (0-3) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-6) will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
  • Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Royals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Brewers

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

  • In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-4.
  • In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Royals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
  • The Royals have been victorious in 11, or 29.7%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This year, Kansas City has won two of 18 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Averaging 4.1 runs per game (167 total), Kansas City is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.32) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 9 White Sox L 4-2 Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
May 10 White Sox W 9-1 Brad Keller vs Lance Lynn
May 11 White Sox W 4-3 Brady Singer vs Mike Clevinger
May 12 @ Brewers L 5-1 Josh Taylor vs Corbin Burnes
May 13 @ Brewers L 4-3 Zack Greinke vs Adrian Houser
May 14 @ Brewers - Jordan Lyles vs Colin Rea
May 15 @ Padres - Brad Keller vs Michael Wacha
May 16 @ Padres - Brady Singer vs Seth Lugo
May 17 @ Padres - TBA vs Yu Darvish
May 19 @ White Sox - Zack Greinke vs Dylan Cease
May 20 @ White Sox - Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito

