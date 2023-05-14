How to Watch the Celtics vs. 76ers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 7
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 7 coming up.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ABC
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have knocked down.
- Boston has a 38-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 26th.
- The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.
- When Boston puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.
76ers Stats Insights
- The 76ers are shooting 48.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- Philadelphia has put together a 43-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 27th.
- The 76ers put up an average of 115.2 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- Philadelphia has put together a 43-7 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Celtics have performed better when playing at home this season, posting 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game on the road.
- In home games, Boston is ceding 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than away from home (112.4).
- The Celtics are making 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging in road games (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).
76ers Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the 76ers are scoring fewer points at home (114.2 per game) than away (116.2). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (109.5) than on the road (112.3).
- At home Philadelphia is conceding 109.5 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than it is away (112.3).
- At home the 76ers are collecting 25.7 assists per game, 1.1 more than away (24.6).
Celtics Injuries
76ers Injuries
|Joel Embiid
|Questionable
|Knee
