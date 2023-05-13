William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field on Saturday at American Family Field against Zack Greinke, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 39 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Kansas City is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 164 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of .300 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Royals rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.35 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.442 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Greinke (1-4) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Greinke has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 White Sox W 12-5 Home Zack Greinke Dylan Cease 5/9/2023 White Sox L 4-2 Home Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/10/2023 White Sox W 9-1 Home Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/11/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Brady Singer Mike Clevinger 5/12/2023 Brewers L 5-1 Away Josh Taylor Corbin Burnes 5/13/2023 Brewers - Away Zack Greinke Adrian Houser 5/14/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Lyles Freddy Peralta 5/15/2023 Padres - Away Brad Keller Michael Wacha 5/16/2023 Padres - Away Brady Singer Seth Lugo 5/17/2023 Padres - Away - Yu Darvish 5/19/2023 White Sox - Away Zack Greinke Dylan Cease

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.