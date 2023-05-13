Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers square off against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at American Family Field.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +140 moneyline odds. The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -165 +140 9 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-3.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Royals and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Royals' past 10 matchups.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have come away with 11 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 2-15 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 19 of its 40 opportunities.

The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-17 6-11 5-13 7-14 10-20 2-7

