Royals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 13
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (21-17) and the Kansas City Royals (12-28) squaring off at American Family Field (on May 13) at 7:10 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 win for the Brewers.
The probable starters are Adrian Houser for the Brewers and Zack Greinke (1-4) for the Royals.
Royals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Brewers 6, Royals 3.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-3.
- When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The past 10 Royals games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Royals have come away with 11 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Kansas City has been victorious three times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Kansas City is the No. 21 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (164 total runs).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.35) in the majors this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 8
|White Sox
|W 12-5
|Zack Greinke vs Dylan Cease
|May 9
|White Sox
|L 4-2
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
|May 10
|White Sox
|W 9-1
|Brad Keller vs Lance Lynn
|May 11
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Brady Singer vs Mike Clevinger
|May 12
|@ Brewers
|L 5-1
|Josh Taylor vs Corbin Burnes
|May 13
|@ Brewers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Adrian Houser
|May 14
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Freddy Peralta
|May 15
|@ Padres
|-
|Brad Keller vs Michael Wacha
|May 16
|@ Padres
|-
|Brady Singer vs Seth Lugo
|May 17
|@ Padres
|-
|TBA vs Yu Darvish
|May 19
|@ White Sox
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Dylan Cease
