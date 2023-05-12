When the Milwaukee Brewers (20-17) and Kansas City Royals (12-27) face off in the series opener at American Family Field on Friday, May 12, Corbin Burnes will get the call for the Brewers, while the Royals will send Josh Taylor to the hill. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +190 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total is listed in this game.

Royals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (3-2, 3.86 ERA) vs Taylor - KC (0-0, 6.55 ERA)

Royals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 22 times and won 12, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Brewers have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Milwaukee has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers went 1-5 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (31.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Royals have won one of five games when listed as at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

