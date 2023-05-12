Josh Taylor will start for the Kansas City Royals in the first of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 38 home runs.

Fueled by 119 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 16th in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 163 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Royals have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).

The Royals rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.37 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.423 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Taylor will make his first start of the season for the Royals.

The 30-year-old left-hander will make his first start after coming out of the bullpen nine times this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Athletics W 5-1 Home Ryan Yarbrough Mason Miller 5/8/2023 White Sox W 12-5 Home Zack Greinke Dylan Cease 5/9/2023 White Sox L 4-2 Home Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/10/2023 White Sox W 9-1 Home Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/11/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Brady Singer Mike Clevinger 5/12/2023 Brewers - Away Josh Taylor Corbin Burnes 5/13/2023 Brewers - Away Zack Greinke Adrian Houser 5/14/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Lyles Freddy Peralta 5/15/2023 Padres - Away Brad Keller Seth Lugo 5/16/2023 Padres - Away Brady Singer Yu Darvish 5/17/2023 Padres - Away - Blake Snell

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.