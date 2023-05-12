Friday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (20-17) and the Kansas City Royals (12-27) clashing at American Family Field (on May 12) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Brewers.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (3-2) to the mound, while Josh Taylor will take the ball for the Royals.

Royals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (31.4%) in those games.

This year, Kansas City has won one of five games when listed as at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 34.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Kansas City is the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (163 total runs).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.37 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

