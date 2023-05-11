Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Dallas Stars hit the ice against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, May 11, beginning at 9:30 PM ET and brodcast on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are tied up 2-2 in the series. The Stars are favored (-200) against the Kraken (+165).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

In 47 games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

The Stars have gone 19-7 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Kraken have been an underdog in 23 games this season, with nine upset wins (39.1%).

Dallas is 6-2 (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.

Seattle is 5-2 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-139) 1.5 (+160) 3.5 (+110) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-189) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-200) 2.5 (-139)

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-133) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-149) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+105)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 6-4-0 5.5 3.70 3.00

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 5-5-0 5.8 3.20 3.10

