The Kansas City Royals (11-27) and Chicago White Sox (13-25) meet on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals will give the nod to Brady Singer (2-4, 8.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Mike Clevinger (2-3, 4.84 ERA).

Royals vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Singer - KC (2-4, 8.82 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (2-3, 4.84 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer (2-4) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in four innings against the Oakland Athletics.

The 26-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an 8.82 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .304.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In seven starts this season, Singer has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

The White Sox are sending Clevinger (2-3) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.84 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .271 to his opponents.

Clevinger is trying to secure his second quality start of the year.

Clevinger will try to build on a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging five innings per outing).

