The Denver Nuggets (53-29) have one player on the injury report for their NBA playoffs second round game 6 against the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at Footprint Center on Thursday, May 11 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets beat the Suns 118-102 on Tuesday when they last played. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets to the win with a team-leading 29 points. Devin Booker scored 28 points in the Suns' loss.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Chris Paul: Out (Groin), Deandre Ayton: Questionable (Rib)

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets' 115.8 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.

When it scores more than 111.6 points, Denver is 47-8.

While the Nuggets are averaging 115.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, tallying 114.9 points per contest.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets rank second in the league averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -3 225.5

