The Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets will square off in a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns are outscoring opponents by two points per game with a +170 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and allow 111.6 per contest (sixth in the league).

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (posting 115.8 points per game, 12th in league, and allowing 112.5 per outing, eighth in NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 3.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 224.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Phoenix has put together a 42-39-1 record against the spread this season.

Denver has covered 44 times in 82 chances against the spread this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 29.5 -115 24.5 Jamal Murray 23.5 -125 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -125 17.4 Aaron Gordon 13.5 -130 16.3 Bruce Brown 10.5 -120 11.5

