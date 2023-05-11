MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Thursday, May 11
Thursday's MLB schedule features a slew of interesting pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers highlighted below. Top billing goes to the matchup between the Rays and the Yankees, who will be sending Drew Rasmussen and Domingo German to the mound, respectively.
Keep scrolling to find the probable pitcher matchups for every contest on the schedule for May 11.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Mets at Reds Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (4-1) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will hand the ball to Derek Law (2-4) when the clubs face off on Thursday.
|NYM: Senga
|CIN: Law
|6 (32 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (18 IP)
|3.38
|ERA
|3.00
|10.1
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Mets at Reds
- NYM Odds to Win: -200
- CIN Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Mets at Reds
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Twins Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Yu Darvish (2-2) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will give the start to Bailey Ober (2-0) for the matchup between the clubs Thursday.
|SD: Darvish
|MIN: Ober
|6 (36.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (18.1 IP)
|3.19
|ERA
|0.98
|9.8
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Padres at Twins
- SD Odds to Win: -120
- MIN Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Padres at Twins
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (2-3) to the hill as they play the Royals, who will give the start to Brady Singer (2-4) when the clubs face off Thursday.
|CHW: Clevinger
|KC: Singer
|7 (35.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (33.2 IP)
|4.84
|ERA
|8.82
|8.4
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Royals
- KC Odds to Win: -115
- CHW Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Royals
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Rasmussen (3-2) to the hill as they play the Yankees, who will counter with German (2-2) when the teams play Thursday.
|TB: Rasmussen
|NYY: Germán
|7 (37.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (39.1 IP)
|3.11
|ERA
|4.35
|9.6
|K/9
|10.1
Vegas Odds for Rays at Yankees
- TB Odds to Win: -125
- NYY Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rays at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Cobb (2-1) to the mound as they play the Diamondbacks, who will hand the ball to Tommy Henry (1-0) when the clubs face off on Thursday.
|SF: Cobb
|ARI: Henry
|7 (40.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (15.2 IP)
|2.01
|ERA
|5.17
|8.5
|K/9
|4.0
Vegas Odds for Giants at Diamondbacks
- SF Odds to Win: -140
- ARI Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Giants at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (4-2) to the hill as they take on the Athletics, who will give the start to Ken Waldichuk (1-2) when the teams meet Thursday.
|TEX: Eovaldi
|OAK: Waldichuk
|7 (44.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (36 IP)
|3.22
|ERA
|7.25
|8.9
|K/9
|7.7
Live Stream Rangers at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
