The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez and his .568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is batting .213 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.
  • Melendez is batting .294 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 58.8% of his games this season (20 of 34), with at least two hits six times (17.6%).
  • In four games this year, he has homered (11.8%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • Melendez has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (26.5%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (14.7%).
  • He has scored in 12 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 13
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 5.71 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (63 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The White Sox will send Clevinger (2-3) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed a 4.84 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
