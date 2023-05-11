MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. White Sox - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez and his .568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .213 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.
- Melendez is batting .294 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 58.8% of his games this season (20 of 34), with at least two hits six times (17.6%).
- In four games this year, he has homered (11.8%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (26.5%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (14.7%).
- He has scored in 12 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 5.71 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (63 total, 1.7 per game).
- The White Sox will send Clevinger (2-3) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed a 4.84 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
