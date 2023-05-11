Michael Porter Jr. NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Suns - May 11
Michael Porter Jr. and his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Let's dive into the prop bets available for Porter, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|17.5
|17.4
|14.9
|Rebounds
|6.5
|5.5
|7.8
|Assists
|--
|1
|1.5
|PRA
|25.5
|23.9
|24.2
|PR
|23.5
|22.9
|22.7
|3PM
|2.5
|3
|2.8
Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Suns
- This season, he's put up 11.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.2 per contest.
- Porter is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.
- Porter's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.
- The Suns are the sixth-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 111.6 points per game.
- The Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42.9 rebounds per game.
- Conceding 23.4 assists per game, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the league.
- Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA.
Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/9/2023
|28
|19
|8
|2
|5
|0
|1
|5/7/2023
|41
|11
|10
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5/5/2023
|37
|21
|12
|0
|6
|1
|0
|5/1/2023
|23
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4/29/2023
|31
|11
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1/11/2023
|23
|11
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|12/25/2022
|35
|7
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
