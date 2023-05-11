Michael Porter Jr. and his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Porter, in his previous game (May 9 win against the Suns) put up 19 points and eight rebounds.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Porter, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.4 14.9 Rebounds 6.5 5.5 7.8 Assists -- 1 1.5 PRA 25.5 23.9 24.2 PR 23.5 22.9 22.7 3PM 2.5 3 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Michael Porter Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 11.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.2 per contest.

Porter is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Porter's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Suns are the sixth-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 111.6 points per game.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42.9 rebounds per game.

Conceding 23.4 assists per game, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 28 19 8 2 5 0 1 5/7/2023 41 11 10 4 2 1 1 5/5/2023 37 21 12 0 6 1 0 5/1/2023 23 5 4 1 0 1 0 4/29/2023 31 11 3 2 1 0 2 1/11/2023 23 11 3 1 2 0 0 12/25/2022 35 7 8 0 0 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Porter or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.