Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the rest of the Denver Nuggets hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 118-102 win versus the Suns, Caldwell-Pope had seven points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

With prop bets in place for Caldwell-Pope, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 9.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.1 Assists -- 2.4 1.5 PRA -- 16 14.1 PR 12.5 13.6 12.6 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Suns

Caldwell-Pope has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 8.9% and 8.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.8 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Suns give up 111.6 points per contest, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42.9 rebounds per game.

The Suns allow 23.4 assists per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns have conceded 11.4 makes per contest, third in the NBA.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 27 7 7 3 1 2 1 5/7/2023 34 10 1 1 0 0 1 5/5/2023 34 2 2 1 0 0 2 5/1/2023 41 14 5 2 4 0 1 4/29/2023 28 10 2 1 3 0 2 1/11/2023 27 15 3 2 4 0 2 12/25/2022 39 15 2 4 3 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Caldwell-Pope or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.