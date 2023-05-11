Kentavious Caldwell-Pope NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Suns - May 11
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the rest of the Denver Nuggets hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 10:00 PM ET.
With prop bets in place for Caldwell-Pope, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|10.8
|9.5
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.8
|3.1
|Assists
|--
|2.4
|1.5
|PRA
|--
|16
|14.1
|PR
|12.5
|13.6
|12.6
|3PM
|1.5
|1.8
|1.6
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Suns
- Caldwell-Pope has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 8.9% and 8.2%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's connected on 1.8 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.
- The Suns give up 111.6 points per contest, sixth-ranked in the NBA.
- The Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42.9 rebounds per game.
- The Suns allow 23.4 assists per game, third-ranked in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns have conceded 11.4 makes per contest, third in the NBA.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/9/2023
|27
|7
|7
|3
|1
|2
|1
|5/7/2023
|34
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5/5/2023
|34
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5/1/2023
|41
|14
|5
|2
|4
|0
|1
|4/29/2023
|28
|10
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|1/11/2023
|27
|15
|3
|2
|4
|0
|2
|12/25/2022
|39
|15
|2
|4
|3
|0
|2
