The Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray included, will be in action at 10:00 PM on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time on the court, a 118-102 win over the Suns, Murray totaled 19 points and six assists.

With prop bets available for Murray, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 20 25.9 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 5.3 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.7 PRA 34.5 30.1 37.9 PR 28.5 23.9 31.2 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.8



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 14.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16 per contest.

Murray is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Suns concede 111.6 points per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Suns have allowed 42.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Suns are third in the NBA, conceding 23.4 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns are third in the NBA, conceding 11.4 makes per game.

Jamal Murray vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 37 19 5 6 2 0 1 5/7/2023 42 28 5 7 1 0 1 5/5/2023 41 32 6 5 1 1 1 5/1/2023 39 10 4 8 0 0 0 4/29/2023 37 34 5 9 6 0 2 1/11/2023 25 16 2 6 2 0 0 12/25/2022 43 26 5 5 5 1 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.