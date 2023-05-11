On Thursday, Jackie Bradley Jr. (hitting .292 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

Bradley is hitting .194 with five doubles and five walks.

This year, Bradley has recorded at least one hit in nine of 27 games (33.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 27 games this season.

Bradley has driven in a run in three games this year (11.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six games this year (22.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (15.4%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings