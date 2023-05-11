The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has six doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks while batting .255.

In 19 of 29 games this year (65.5%) Olivares has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (24.1%).

He has hit a home run in three games this season (10.3%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Olivares has driven in a run in eight games this season (27.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 12 games this season (41.4%), including multiple runs in five games.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (92.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

