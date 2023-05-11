Bruce Brown and his Denver Nuggets teammates hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on May 9, Brown posted 25 points in a 118-102 win against the Suns.

With prop bets available for Brown, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.5 12.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 3.7 Assists -- 3.4 2.2 PRA -- 19 18 PR 14.5 15.6 15.8 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Bruce Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 10.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.3 per contest.

Brown is averaging 3.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Brown's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Suns have conceded 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the league.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked team in the league, conceding 42.9 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Suns have allowed 23.4 per contest, third in the NBA.

Giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

Bruce Brown vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 27 25 5 1 2 0 1 5/7/2023 20 5 3 2 0 0 2 5/5/2023 23 11 3 3 1 0 1 5/1/2023 25 9 4 1 0 1 0 4/29/2023 25 14 2 3 0 0 3 4/6/2023 38 31 6 4 0 0 0 3/31/2023 37 16 4 3 0 0 3 1/11/2023 25 4 2 1 0 1 2 12/25/2022 27 5 2 2 1 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.