Bruce Brown NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Suns - May 11
Bruce Brown and his Denver Nuggets teammates hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.
With prop bets available for Brown, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|11.5
|12.1
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.1
|3.7
|Assists
|--
|3.4
|2.2
|PRA
|--
|19
|18
|PR
|14.5
|15.6
|15.8
|3PM
|0.5
|1.1
|0.6
Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Suns
- This season, he's put up 10.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.3 per contest.
- Brown is averaging 3.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.
- Brown's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.
- On defense, the Suns have conceded 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the league.
- The Suns are the 11th-ranked team in the league, conceding 42.9 rebounds per contest.
- Looking at assists, the Suns have allowed 23.4 per contest, third in the NBA.
- Giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA.
Bruce Brown vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/9/2023
|27
|25
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|5/7/2023
|20
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5/5/2023
|23
|11
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|5/1/2023
|25
|9
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4/29/2023
|25
|14
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4/6/2023
|38
|31
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3/31/2023
|37
|16
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1/11/2023
|25
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|12/25/2022
|27
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
