Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. White Sox - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr., who went 0-for-5 last time out, battle Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the White Sox.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs White Sox Player Props
|Royals vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs White Sox
|Royals vs White Sox Odds
|Royals vs White Sox Prediction
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has five doubles, four triples, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .232.
- Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 23 of 37 games this year (62.2%), including nine multi-hit games (24.3%).
- Looking at the 37 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (16.2%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 13 games this season (35.1%), Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 21 of 37 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|12 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (56.3%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox's 5.71 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (63 total, 1.7 per game).
- Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.84, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .271 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.