Aaron Gordon and the rest of the Denver Nuggets take the court versus the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 10:00 PM ET.

Gordon tallied 10 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 118-102 win against the Suns.

If you'd like to make predictions on Gordon's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.3 13.6 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 6.1 Assists 2.5 3 2 PRA 23.5 25.9 21.7 PR 20.5 22.9 19.7 3PM 0.5 0.9 1



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Aaron Gordon has made 6.3 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 12.0% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 6.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Gordon's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

Defensively, the Suns are ranked sixth in the NBA, giving up 111.6 points per game.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

The Suns concede 23.4 assists per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 36 10 6 6 1 2 0 5/7/2023 36 11 6 3 1 0 1 5/5/2023 39 9 7 1 0 2 0 5/1/2023 39 16 1 1 1 1 2 4/29/2023 39 23 6 0 3 0 1 3/31/2023 36 26 8 6 2 1 2 1/11/2023 24 12 0 2 0 1 1 12/25/2022 41 28 13 2 1 1 1

