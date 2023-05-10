The Chicago White Sox (13-24) and Kansas City Royals (10-27) clash on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Lance Lynn (1-4) to the mound, while Brad Keller (2-3) will take the ball for the Royals.

Royals vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lynn - CHW (1-4, 6.86 ERA) vs Keller - KC (2-3, 4.67 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brad Keller

The Royals are sending Keller (2-3) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.67 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.

In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.67, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .276 against him.

Keller has collected one quality start this season.

Keller has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this season entering this matchup.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

The White Sox will hand the ball to Lynn (1-4) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

The 35-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 6.86 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .283.

He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.

Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 35-year-old's 6.86 ERA ranks 75th, 1.525 WHIP ranks 67th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks sixth.

