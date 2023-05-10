Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Luis Robert, Vinnie Pasquantino and others in the Chicago White Sox-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 12 doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 19 RBI (39 total hits).

He's slashed .287/.384/.529 so far this year.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. White Sox May. 9 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 vs. White Sox May. 8 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 vs. Athletics May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 1

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has collected 36 hits with five doubles, four triples, six home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 15 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .240/.278/.447 so far this season.

Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .234 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox May. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 2 vs. Athletics May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 6 1-for-6 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Orioles May. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Lynn Stats

Lance Lynn (1-4) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his eighth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.

Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

The 35-year-old ranks 75th in ERA (6.86), 67th in WHIP (1.525), and sixth in K/9 (11.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds May. 5 6.2 8 4 4 8 0 vs. Rays Apr. 29 6.1 3 4 4 10 2 at Blue Jays Apr. 24 5.0 5 4 4 4 3 vs. Phillies Apr. 18 5.1 10 5 5 7 3 at Twins Apr. 11 6.0 7 3 3 10 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Robert Stats

Robert has 35 hits with nine doubles, eight home runs, 12 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .261/.344/.507 on the season.

Robert will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .444 with three doubles, three home runs, eight walks and eight RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Royals May. 8 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 7 2-for-2 4 0 2 3 0 at Reds May. 6 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds May. 5 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 34 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 16 walks and 28 RBI.

He has a .246/.340/.435 slash line on the year.

Vaughn heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .217 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Royals May. 8 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 at Reds May. 7 3-for-5 2 0 4 6 at Reds May. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Reds May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

