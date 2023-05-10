The Chicago White Sox (13-24) will lean on Luis Robert when they visit Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (10-27) at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, May 10. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +120 moneyline odds. The total for the contest is set at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn - CHW (1-4, 6.86 ERA) vs Brad Keller - KC (2-3, 4.67 ERA)

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have won six, or 54.5%, of the 11 games they've played as favorites this season.

The White Sox have gone 2-1 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Chicago has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (29.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have been victorious six times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

