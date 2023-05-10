How to Watch the Royals vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lance Lynn takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|White Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Royals Player Props
|White Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Royals Prediction
|White Sox vs Royals Odds
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 34 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.
- Kansas City is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
- The Royals' .236 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- Kansas City has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 150 (4.1 per game).
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .300.
- The Royals rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.55 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.437 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals' Brad Keller (2-3) will make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.
- He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.
- Keller has three starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/5/2023
|Athletics
|L 12-8
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Kyle Muller
|5/6/2023
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/7/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-1
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Mason Miller
|5/8/2023
|White Sox
|W 12-5
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Dylan Cease
|5/9/2023
|White Sox
|L 4-2
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Lucas Giolito
|5/10/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Lance Lynn
|5/11/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Mike Clevinger
|5/12/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Corbin Burnes
|5/13/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Adrian Houser
|5/14/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Freddy Peralta
|5/15/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Seth Lugo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.