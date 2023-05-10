Top Player Prop Bets for Oilers vs. Golden Knights NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4 on May 10, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel and others on the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights before their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Rogers Place.
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)
One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is McDavid, who has scored 153 points in 82 games (64 goals and 89 assists).
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|May. 8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|May. 6
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Golden Knights
|May. 3
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Kings
|Apr. 29
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 25
|0
|2
|2
|4
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)
Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 76 assists to total 128 points (1.6 per game).
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|May. 8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|May. 6
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Golden Knights
|May. 3
|4
|0
|4
|5
|at Kings
|Apr. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 25
|1
|0
|1
|5
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -233)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' 104 points this season have come via 37 goals and 67 assists.
Nugent-Hopkins Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|May. 8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Golden Knights
|May. 6
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Golden Knights
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Kings
|Apr. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 25
|0
|1
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Eichel's 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games for Vegas add up to 66 total points on the season.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|May. 8
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Oilers
|May. 6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Oilers
|May. 3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Jets
|Apr. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)
Chandler Stephenson is a top offensive contributor for Vegas with 65 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 49 assists in 81 games.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|May. 8
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Oilers
|May. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Oilers
|May. 3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 27
|2
|0
|2
|2
|at Jets
|Apr. 24
|0
|2
|2
|1
