Nate Eaton -- hitting .056 with in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nate Eaton At The Plate

  • Eaton is hitting .031 with .
  • Once in 15 games this season, Eaton got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
  • He has not homered in his 15 games this season.
  • Eaton has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of 15 games.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 5
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 5.60 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (60 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 6.86 ERA ranks 74th, 1.525 WHIP ranks 67th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
